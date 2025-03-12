Osceola County arrests 26 in one of 'largest fentanyl busts ever,' deputies say

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said they have made one of the "largest fentanyl busts ever" in the area. During the three-month operation, deemed "My Brother's Keeper," deputies said they arrested 26 people and collected more than 1,300 grams of fentanyl. Officials said during the investigation they also collected one kilogram of cocaine, 53 grams of marijuana, 51 pills, $73,000 in cash, nine firearms, five vehicles and a house, which was believed to have been purchased with drug money and used for drug operations.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested 26 people following one of the "largest fentanyl busts ever" in the area.

Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez hosted a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, to share details about the investigation.

Lopez said the three-month-long investigation was deemed "My Brother's Keeper."

During the investigation, deputies said they collected more than 1,300 grams of fentanyl, as well as other illegal paraphernalia.

What led to the investigation?

The backstory:

Although Lopez said the operation did not start as a huge investigation, it grew as time went on.

He said it started with only a few undercover agents buying small amounts of drugs from two brothers, hence the name of the investigation.

During the operation, deputies said 26 people were arrested on drug trafficking charges, and there may be more arrests made in the future. Officials said all 26 of the arrests were tied to what was essentially a drug business, with drugs and money being moved as a group throughout Osceola and Orange counties.

During the undercover operation, Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said they collected more than 1,300 grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, 53 grams of marijuana, $73,000 in cash, nine firearms, five vehicles and a house, which was believed to have been

"They kept this business alive and thriving right under our noses," Lopez said. "We have shut down this operation, shut down their customers and shut down one of the largest fentanyl operations in one investigation that I have seen since I have been here at this agency."

One kilogram of the lethal fentanyl could kill around 500,000 people, which Lopez said could essentially wipe out the entirety of Osceola County.

Officials said during the investigation they also collected one kilogram of cocaine, 53 grams of marijuana, 51 pills, $73,000 in cash, nine firearms, five vehicles and a house, which was believed to have been purchased with drug money and used for drug operations.

Lopez also brought up the topic of illegal immigration during the press conference, saying one of the people arrested in the operation was an undocumented immigrant.

"This is an example of the people we don't want in our country," he said. "He comes here not to work, not to do anything nice, not to be a friend of anyone. He's here to destroy our families. He's one of the guys that was arrested for dealing this poison, and guess what? He's got a deportation order already in place. They're looking at him, so once he serves his time … he will be deported."

Lopez said no undercover agents were harmed during the investigation.

Who are the people arrested?

These are the 26 people that were arrested during the undercover operation:

Moises Acosta

Jose Velez

Johan Angulo

Orlandito Cristobal

Isaias Hostos

Naysha Morales

Felix Hernandez

Jonathan Roman

Jose Aponte

Oscar Rivera

Emmanuel Lugo

Valerie Rivera

Jose Pinto

Luis Colon

Jose Nazario

Rafael Alayon

Christopher Alayon

Jose Marrero

Orlando Burgos

Omar Nieves

Kevin Rodriguez

Frank Velazquez

Jorge Nieves

Twenty-six people were arrested during the undercover investigation.

What happens to those arrested?

What's next:

Lopez said the operation was successful largely because of the collaboration with other organizations.

Officials said most of the people arrested are facing 25-year minimum mandatory prison sentences, and every person arrested has at least a seven-year minimum sentence.

