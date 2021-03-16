22-year-old Cocoa Beach man charged in connection to Capitol riot

Dillon Homol, 22, covered his face and made a run for it trying to dodge TV cameras leaving Federal Court Tuesday afternoon.

The judge released him on a $25,000 bond.

The FBI arrested Homol in connection with the Capitol Hill chaos on January 6. The Cocoa Beach man is charged with obstruction of official proceedings, entry into a restricted building, violating entry and disorderly contact.

Ten other Central Florida residents have been arrested in connection with the violence at the Capitol.

Monday, another man from Brevard County made an appearance before the same federal judge.

Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, will remain in custody until his trial.

Advertisement

Tuesday, the judge mentioned other defendants accused of storming the Capitol that have appeared before him, like Harrelson, who have also been charged with conspiracy and aiding and abetting and destruction of property.

The judge said on the record that he’s taking into account that while the three charges against Homol are serious, he’s not charged with conspiracy. That’s one of the reasons the judge felt comfortable releasing Homol on bond Tuesday.

Homol will have to turn over his passport by Thursday, and he's been ordered to get his firearms out of his home.

As of the close of business Tuesday, documents from Homol’s arrest were still sealed, so it’s unclear exactly what the 22-year-old is accused of doing in Washington, D.C. on January 6.