2025 Atlantic hurricane season: No change in early-August forecast from CSU

The tropical weather forecast from Colorado State University (CSU) remains unchanged in its latest update on Wednesday, compared to the previous two updates.

Here's everything we know about the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season and what weather experts are saying as we continue to track the tropics.

Slightly above-normal hurricane season

What we know:

For the third straight month, the seasonal forecasters at the CSU Tropical Meteorology Department are calling for a slightly above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic basin.

The numbers still stand at:

16 named storms

8 hurricanes

3 major hurricanes

These figures are slightly above the 30-year seasonal average of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

CSU initially called for 17 named storms back in April, but scaled that number back slightly in July. Since then, there have been no further changes.

The steady forecast reflects ongoing atmospheric conditions, including expected neutral Pacific patterns and warm Atlantic waters, though wind shear in parts of the Caribbean continues to be a limiting factor.

As of today, no tropical threats are on the horizon, but that could change inside 14 days as long-range models point to the potential for at least two systems. However, it's too soon to know if one will form, much less where it may track or how strong it could get.

What is the CSU Tropical Meteorology Project?

Dig deeper:

The CSU Tropical Meteorology Project specializes in researching and forecasting Atlantic hurricanes. They are known for their seasonal hurricane forecasts, which have been issued since 1984. The project also conducts research on various aspects of tropical cyclones, including their structure, intensification, and the impact of diabatic heating and cooling during rapid intensification.

Tropical Storm Dexter strengthens; 2 disturbances in the Atlantic

Latest updates:

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently monitoring three systems in the Atlantic: Tropical Storm Dexter, and two potential disturbances in the far east Atlantic and near the southeastern United States.

Dexter is strengthening and will become an extratropical cyclone by Friday.

The disturbances have a 40–60% chance of forming tropical depressions later this week.

Quiet hurricane season so far

Big picture view:

While the tropics are calm at the moment, August is typically when tropical activity starts to increase.

On average, the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season happens within the first two weeks of August, specifically Aug. 11. So far this year, there have been four named storms: Andrea, Barry, Chantal and Dexter.

However, none have threatened or made landfall in the U.S.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issues weather outlooks for 2-3 weeks out, while the NHC issues alerts seven days out.

In its latest tropical outlook, the CPC is looking at the possibility of tropical activity on either side of Florida sometime between Aug. 6-12.

Since it's outside the NHC's seven-day window, the NHC has not issued any tropical outlooks for the same area.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.