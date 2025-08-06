National Hurricane Center updates: Tropical Storm Dexter gains strength, 2 disturbances in the Atlantic

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is tracking three Atlantic systems: Tropical Storm Dexter, a Florida offshore disturbance, and a central Atlantic wave. Dexter is strengthening and will become an extratropical cyclone soon. The disturbances have a 40–50% chance of forming tropical depressions later this week.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring three systems in the Atlantic: Tropical Storm Dexter, and two potential disturbances in the far east Atlantic and near the southeastern United States.

Tropical Storm Dexter

What we know:

Tropical Storm Dexter is strengthening as it moves east-northeastward across the Atlantic, the NHC said.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dexter was about 405 miles south-southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, moving east-northeast at 13 mph. It had sustained winds of 45 mph.

It's expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours before eventually becoming an extratropical cyclone.

NHC tracking disturbance off Florida's coast

Dig deeper:

A weak trough several hundred miles off the southeastern coast of the United States – east of Florida – is producing scattered showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

This system is expected to produce an area of low pressure over the next day or so, in which conditions appear favorable for tropical development, the NHC said. A tropical depression could form later this week or weekend.

Chances of development are 40% over the next seven days.

Will the disturbance impact Florida?

Local perspective:

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the disturbance will maintain elevated rain chances across Florida, with a significant threat of thunderstorms each day through the weekend.

Second disturbance in Central Tropical Atlantic

Meanwhile, in the central tropical Atlantic, the environment should be favorable for slow development of a tropical wave over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form later this week or over the weekend as the system moves west-northwest.

It has a 50% chance of formation over the next seven days.