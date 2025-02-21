2025 Atlantic hurricane season guide: storm names, predictions, Florida impact, activity zones

The Brief The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30, 2025. Colorado State University and the National Hurricane Center will deliver their seasonal predictions in April and May.



The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season ended with 18 storms, 11 tropical storms, and 5 hurricanes – 3 of which made landfall in Florida (2 as major hurricanes). The 2025 hurricane season is a few months away (Feb. 21 marks 100 days until June 1, the official start of the hurricane season).

Here is everything you need to know, including when the predictions come out, this year's storm names, and how to prepare your home and family.

When do the first hurricane season predictions come out?

Colorado State University will issue its first prediction for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season on April 3, 2025. CSU will then issue monthly and two-week forecasts.

NOAA's meteorologists at the Climate Prediction Center will issue their predictions for the upcoming hurricane season in several weeks.

What can we expect for the 2025 season?

According to FOX Weather and the FOX 35 Storm Team, early outlooks point to an average or slightly above-average season this year. However, we're still 100 days out from the start of the official season. These early model predictions typically have a large margin of error.

But, meteorologists are looking at several factors that can influence a season:

El Nino or La Nina: El Nino and La Nina are natural changes in weather patterns across the United States, which can impact the Jet Stream. They naturally shift every few years. Depending on how warm or cold the ocean temperatures are in the Pacific, it can impact the weather patterns here in Florida – how dry or rainy the spring is, according to FOX 35 Meteorologist Laural Blanchard.

"Predictability of El Niño or La Niña for hurricane season in February and March is very low. Generally meteorologist are able to get a good handle on whether we will be in an El Niño or La Niña for hurricane season during April and May. El Niño most of the time is hostile for hurricanes in the Atlantic basin because it increases the windshear over the ocean. Remember when she rips apart the tops of thunderstorms in hurricanes and makes it very difficult for them to get strong or long lasting. La Niña means less winds high up in the atmosphere over the Atlantic basin, which means storms can get stronger and be more long lasting," said Meteorologist Noah Bergren.

Ocean temperatures: Water temperatures are another ingredient that can impact whether a tropical storm or hurricane has a chance to form – and how intense it would be. This does shift throughout the season as well and can be impacted by El Nino or La Nina. Historically, we're seeing that warmer ocean temperatures tend to lead to more active seasons.

"Water temperatures in the entire basin as of the end of February are well above average. The part of the basin with the greatest departure above average is the Caribbean. The Caribbean is currently at an all-time high for this time of the year. The Caribbean is currently what’s average for the end of April in terms of heat content and temperature. The Gulf is what’s average currently for early April. There has not been a lot of big cold fronts deep into the Gulf this year, which is why the water temperatures are above average in the Gulf, but not as much as the Caribbean. Warmer water temperatures mean stronger convection, which means bigger and longer lasting tropical systems," Bergren said.

Other factors include wind shear, which is redefined as a "change in wind speed with height." When the upper-level winds are strong, it rips the storm's structure apart by pulling the warm air out of it.

When does the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season start?

The season runs from June 1 to November 30, 2025. However, it is possible for a rare system to develop outside those timeframes. The "peak" of the Atlantic hurricane season is typically Sept. 10, though tropica activity increases between mid-August through mid-October.

According to NHC, the first named tropical storm of a season typically happens in mid-to-late June. The first hurricane typically happens in early-to-mid August, while the first major hurricane (Cat. 3 or stronger) happens in late August or early September.

This chart shows the amount of tropical cyclone activity, in terms of named storms and hurricanes, that occurs in the Atlantic Basin on each calendar day between May 1 and Dec. 31. Specifically, it shows the number of hurricanes (yellow area) and the Expand

Photos: Where do tropical storms most often form? A month-by-month guide

These illustrations from the National Hurricane Center and NOAA show where named tropical storms and hurricanes tend to form within the Atlantic basin during an average season. It is pulling tropical storm/hurricane data from 1944 - 2020 – and normalizes it to a 100-year period.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ This map shows where tropical storm and hurricanes tend to form during a specific month during the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. It uses data from 1944 to 2020, but normalized to 100 years. Source: NHC/NOAA.

What are this year's tropical storm names?

Here are the tropical cyclone names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Click here to view the pronunciation guide.

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

Who picks the hurricane names each year?

The World Meteorological Organization has developed a list of cyclone storm names since 1953. Each season, there are 21 names. These names rotate every six years. If there are more than 21 named storms in a season, there is a "reserve" list with another 21 names.

Retired storm names: Here's the list

If a particular tropical storm or hurricane was excessively destructive or deadly, the WMO will "retire' that name. Since 2010, 22 names have been retired: Igor, Tomas, Irene, Sandy, Ingrid, Erika, Joaquin, Matthew, Otto, Harvey, Irma, Maria, Nate, Florence, Michael, Dorian, Laura, Eta, Iota, Ida, Fiona, and Ian.

Click here to see every retired storm names since 1954.

What is the difference between a tropical depression, tropical storm, hurricane, and major hurricane?

Tropical systems are given ratings based on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale – which solely relies on a storm's maximum sustained wind speed. It does not account for storm surge, rainfall, or tornadoes, which could add to a storm's level of destruction.

As a tropical system's wind speeds increase (and the storm gets stronger), how it is defined changes. A "major" hurricane develops when it reaches Cat. 3, 4, or 5 status.

Tropical depression: A tropical system that has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph and typically consists of disorganized thunderstorms.

Tropical storm: A tropical system that is better organized and has maximum sustained winds of 39-73 mph.

Category 1 hurricane: 74-95 mph sustained winds

Category 2 hurricane: 96-110 mph sustained winds

Category 3 major hurricane: 111-129 mph sustained winds

Category 4 major hurricane: 130-156 mph sustained winds

Category 5 major hurricane: 157 mph or greater sustained winds

2024 Atlantic hurricane season: 3 storms made landfall in Florida

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season ended with:

18 total named storms

11 became hurricanes

5 became major hurricanes (Cat. 3 or stronger)

5 hurricanes made landfall in the United States: Beryl, Debby, Francine, Helene, Milton

3 made landfall in Florida: Debby, Helene, Milton

2 made landfall as a major hurricane (Cat. 3 or stronger): Helene and Milton

Records set in 2024

Hurricane Beryl became the earliest Cat. 5 to form in the Atlantic basin (since records were kept)

Hurricane Helene is believed to be the deadliest storm since Hurricane Katrina in 2005

Ahead of Hurricane Milton, there were more than 100 tornado warnings issued in 24 hours, setting a record for NWS in Florida.

NOAA reports Milton caused 46 tornadoes to form, as well as torrential rainfall and flooding.

How many tropical storms or hurricanes do we see in an 'average' season?

On average, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, the Atlantic season sees:

14 named storms

7 hurricanes

3 major hurricanes

How do you prepare for hurricane season?

It's never too early to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season – or any emergency. It's important to have a plan, have ways to communicate and get emergency information, save and protect important documents, medication, and have extra food and water.

