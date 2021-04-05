20 displaced after fire breaks out at Orlando apartment complex, crews say

20 people are out of their homes after flames broke out at an apartment complex near Downtown Orlando on Monday morning, fire officials said.

Orlando fire crews reportedly responded after 3 a.m. to a complex on Irma Avenue.

They said that 12 to 17 apartments were involved in the flames.

In addition, they said that one man suffered a minor injury to his hand.

Investigators are said to be looking into the cause of the fire.

