Expand / Collapse search

20 displaced after fire breaks out at Orlando apartment complex, crews say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

20 people displaced after apartment fire in Orlando

Fire officials say 12 to 17 apartments were involved in the fire.

ORLANDO, Fla. - 20 people are out of their homes after flames broke out at an apartment complex near Downtown Orlando on Monday morning, fire officials said.

Orlando fire crews reportedly responded after 3 a.m. to a complex on Irma Avenue. 

They said that 12 to 17 apartments were involved in the flames.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Florida drops to 18

In addition, they said that one man suffered a minor injury to his hand.

Investigators are said to be looking into the cause of the fire.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.