20 couples tie the knot in group wedding ceremony at Downtown Orlando courthouse

Valentine's Day is the day for celebrating love and many couples in Orange County did just that by getting married.

The Orange County Clerk of Courts says 20 couples said their vows in a group wedding ceremony at the Downtown Orlando courthouse on Friday.

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell presided over the ceremony.

This is the fifth group wedding ceremony performed by Russell, who said she and her team created the tradition to make it a special day for those tying the knot at the courthouse.

