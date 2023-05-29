2-year-old shot, killed at Florida home after father pulls out gun during argument, police say

A father was arrested after his 2-year-old son was shot and killed during an argument with his parents at a Florida home Sunday night, according to police.

Aaron Creary, 22, is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and violation of probation, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

Aaron Creary

Shortly after 8 p.m., the father and his toddler son, Armani Creary, were at his parents' house on 15th Avenue South in St. Petersburg when he reportedly got into an argument and pulled out a gun. Police said the gun fired, hitting the toddler.

The father then tried to drive the young boy to a local hospital, but police said he crashed in the parking lot of a nearby business.

The toddler later died of his injuries at a hospital.