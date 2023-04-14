2 women dead, suspect in custody following shootings at Orlando-area apartment complex

Two women were killed in a double shooting at an Orlando-area apartment complex, according to investigators. A suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the community, they said.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting late Friday morning at the Lake Sherwood Apartments off of Apopka-Vineland Rd. When they arrived, they located two gunshot victims, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s. Both women, whose identities were not immediately released, were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The suspect was later taken into custody but not identified by authorities. This is an active and ongoing investigation and no other details were immediately released.