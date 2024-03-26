2 unlicensed Florida drivers arrested after drunk driving lesson goes awry: 'What could possibly go wrong?'

article

Two unlicensed drivers have found themselves behind bars after a drunken driving lesson went wrong.

Ely Ramiro Lucas, 27, and Eduardo Jose Merida Villatoro, 31, were both arrested after the incident that unfolded in a residential neighborhood in Martin County, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. Villatoro, who told deputies he has never had a valid driver's license or ID card, gave a driving lesson to his friend, who also didn't have a valid driver's license or ID card.

What Villatoro did have, however, was a car, deputies said.

"What could possibly go wrong?" deputies said.

Lucas took the wheel of his friend's car, which traveled "recklessly on and off the road and running stop signs," witnesses told deputies.

"This scenario did not make for a safe or successful ending," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Instead of hitting the brake, Lucas hit the gas and smashed into a parked car, which then smashed into an occupied house, deputies said.

No injuries were reported, but the home and car suffered about $20,000 worth of damage.

Lucas and Villatoro don't have insurance, so the homeowners are now responsible for the damage to their house and parked car, deputies said.

Lucas was arrested for not having a license and DUI with property damage. Villatoro was arrested for knowingly allowing an unlicensed driver to operate his motor vehicle.