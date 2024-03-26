Florida deputies search for armed robber accused of attacking truck driver who was resting

article

Deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect accused of making his way inside a semi-truck driver's truck and hitting the driver with a crowbar before taking off with some of his belongings.

The alleged robbery happened at around 10:15 p.m. on March 21 on CR-204 and US-1 South in the St. Augustine area, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

ST. AUGUSTINE: Florida police searching for young men behind vicious attack on city worker

The truck driver pulled over on the side of the road near a vacant lot to rest. That's when an unknown suspect entered the truck cabin and hit the driver in the head multiple times with a gun before fleeing with the driver's cell phone and cash, deputies said.

The driver eventually found his cell phone outside near the truck and contacted the sheriff's office. He told deputies that the suspect was completely covered, wearing a jacket, a full-face mask, dark glasses and gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at crimetips@sjso.org.