2 teen girls missing in Port Orange, police say: Can you help find them?

The Brief Two runaway teen girls have been reported as missing from the Port Orange area. Police believe the two girls, 16-year-old Madison "Maddy" Shaw and 17-year-old Ema Shaw, are together. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Orange Police Department at (386) 248-1777.



The search is on for two runaway teen girls who are missing from the Port Orange area.

Police believe the two girls, 16-year-old Madison "Maddy" Shaw and 17-year-old Ema Shaw, are together.

Where are Maddy and Ema Shaw?

What we know:

The Port Orange Police Department believes the two girls are in the Deltona area.

Officials said Maddy is 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Ema is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She also has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Madison "Maddy" Shaw and 17-year-old Ema Shaw, who are believed to be together. (Credit: Port Orange Police Department)

What you can do:

Authorities are asking the public not to post any information or updates on the location of the teen girls in the comments on social media.

Anyone with information on the girls is asked to contact the Port Orange Police Department through Volusia Crime Stoppers of North East Florida by referencing POPD Case #250002265.

The Port Orange Police Department can be reached at (386) 248-1777.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: