2 SWAT deputies shot in Spanaway: 1 seriously hurt, 1 'gravely injured'

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said two deputies were shot in Spanaway on Tuesday and rushed to St. Joseph Medical Center.

Around 12 p.m., a small-scale SWAT operation was carried out at the Rainier Villa mobile home park in Spanaway near Pacific Ave S and 190th St Ct S.

Deputies ran a high-risk warrant service on a ‘three-strikes’ felony assault suspect, who authorities say got out of a car and started shooting at them, injuring two deputies. Officers shot back and killed the 40-year-old suspect, according to Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer.

The suspect has been identified as Jeremy Dayton.

According to the sheriff's department, a 45-year-old deputy and SWAT commander is undergoing surgery for serious injuries, but is expected to survive. The other deputy, a 35-year-old military veteran, National Guard and SWAT Team member, is ‘gravely injured.’

Troyer said they are "prepared for the worst," and will be at the hospital with the deputies for the next week.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) will be handling the investigation.

State transpiration officials said the police activity was causing traffic backups and delays in both directions of SR 7 near 188th St. Ct. S.

