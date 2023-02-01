2 small, ailing manatees rescued off Florida coast, FWC says

Two small and ailing manatees rescued from the coast of Florida have been brought to SeaWorld Orlando to be treated.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the manatees were found on Monday with moderate cold stress and necrotic lesions near Placida in southwestern Florida, near Fort Myers. Both mammals were transported to SeaWorld for rehabilitation.

Staff from FWC, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, and Charlotte County assisted with the rescue, FWC's tweet said.

No other details were immediately released. But it is one of a handful of manatee rescued that have happened recently.

A small manatee was found on Saturday near Sanibel, Florida with bleaching and cold stress and transported to ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

Last week, a mom and her calf were found near Port of the Islands. The mom was reportedly thin, "excessively buoyant," and was believed to have been injured by a boat. Both animals were taken to ZooTampa.

In St. Petersburg, a small and underweight manatee was found with cold stress lesions and a small wound. It was also taken to ZooTampa.