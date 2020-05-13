2 skydivers land in tree in Brevard County, rushed to hospital with injuries

article

Two skydivers have reportedly been injured in Titusville.

FOX 35 has confirmed that the injured are considered trauma alerts. Ambulances and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Officials say that the two victims were skydiving in tandem. Both parachutes deployed and it is unknown by they crashed.

The victims landed in a tree in the area of Tennessee St. and Georgia in Titusville.

Authorities say both people were speaking and injuries do not seem life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.