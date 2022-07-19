2 people struck by lighting in Florida, both taken to hospitals, officials say

Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials.

A man was struck while he was reportedly mowing his lawn in the Tymber Trace neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, an official said. That man did not have a pulse and was not breathing when first responders arrived at his home, however, they were able to get a pulse.

He was transported in critical condition to Halifax Medical Center.

A 66-year-old woman was reportedly struck by lightning outside an Autozone store on State Road 44, about a mile south of where the man was struck by lighting. She was taken to the hospital, but was not considered a trauma.

No other details were immediately released.