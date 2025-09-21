2 people in critical condition after shooting on Okada Court, officials say

The Brief Officials found a man and a woman in their 20s who had been shot. Both victims were transported to the hospital and remain in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said there are no outstanding suspects.



Orange County Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people critically injured on Sunday.

According to officials, deputies responded to the 220 block of Okada Court, where they found a man and a woman in their 20s who had been shot.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and remain in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said there are no outstanding suspects. Officials added this incident remains under investigation.