2 people, 1 child injured after school bus crash, Florida troopers say

Two people and one child were injured after a vehicle and school bus crashed, Florida troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that there was a crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning in Marion County. The incident happened at 8:40 a.m. on CR-464 east of Locust Road.

They said that a Ford Ranger, being driven by a 16-year-old girl, attempted to pass a school bus in a passing zone. The right, rear of the Ford vehicle collided with the left, front of the school bus. This caused the Ford to leave the roadway to the right and overturned.

Both the driver and passenger of the Ford were said to have been transported to Shands Pediatrics in Gainesville. On the school bus, there were 32 children onboard. One child was taken to AdventHealth with minor injuries. Two other children reported minor injuries.

