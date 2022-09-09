Expand / Collapse search

2 Orlando men arrested for allegedly robbing two banks

By FOX 35 News Staff
Photos are courtesy of the Orlando Police Department

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando men are facing armed robbery charges after they allegedly robbed two Fifth Third Banks three days apart in late August and early September.

36-year-old Robert Sweet and 20-year-old Markel Key were both linked to two robberies; one that occurred at a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando on August 30 and another robbery that occurred on September 2 in Apopka, according to police. 

On August 30, a masked suspect brandished a firearm at the bank and made off with a large sum of money while assisted by a getaway driver, police said. 

Police said while they were working the case with the FBI, both men were linked to another armed robbery on September 2 in Apopka. 

Detectives executed multiple search warrants, obtained confessions, and recovered evidence directly linking the duo to both incidents. 