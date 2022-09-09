2 Orlando men arrested for allegedly robbing two banks

article

Two Orlando men are facing armed robbery charges after they allegedly robbed two Fifth Third Banks three days apart in late August and early September.

36-year-old Robert Sweet and 20-year-old Markel Key were both linked to two robberies; one that occurred at a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando on August 30 and another robbery that occurred on September 2 in Apopka, according to police.

On August 30, a masked suspect brandished a firearm at the bank and made off with a large sum of money while assisted by a getaway driver, police said.

Police said while they were working the case with the FBI, both men were linked to another armed robbery on September 2 in Apopka.

Detectives executed multiple search warrants, obtained confessions, and recovered evidence directly linking the duo to both incidents.