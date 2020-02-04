2 officers, 1 civilian injured after crash in Orlando, police say

article

Two officers and one civilian were injured after a crash in Orlando on Tuesday.

The Orlando Police Department said that about 12:50 p.m., an Orlando Police vehicle and another car were involved in a crash on Kirkman Road and Valencia College Drive.

They said that the Orlando Police vehicle involved in the crash was responding to an in-progress criminal offense.

Two officers and a civilian were reportedly transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is said to be under investigation still and more details will become available.

