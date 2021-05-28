2 new attractions coming to ICON Park in Orlando

Construction has begun on what is being billed as the world’s tallest slingshot and drop tower rides.

The Slingshot Group of Companies has broken ground on the ICON Park Slingshot and ICON Park Drop Tower.

"The Slingshot Group of Companies has been bringing thrills to guests for over 20 years and we’re so excited to bring two more world-record-setting attractions to ICON Park," said Ritchie Armstrong, owner. "The ICON Park Slingshot and ICON Park Drop Tower will be opening December 2021."

The ICON Park Slingshot will stand at 300 feet, making it the world’s tallest slingshot. The two-tower attraction will launch two riders out of an "exploding volcano" approximately 450 feet straight up into the sky, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

The ICON Park Drop Tower will stand at 430 feet, making it the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.

To learn more about the ICON Park Slingshot™ and ICON Park Drop Tower, visit https://www.iconparkslingshot.com.