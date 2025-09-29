2 more charged in Brevard County alligator poaching investigation

The Brief Additional arrests have been made in an illegal alligator harvest investigation, authorities said. FWC officers said digital evidence tied some of the suspects to multiple violations this spring. A warrant remains active for one other suspect in Titusville.



Two more men have been charged in an ongoing alligator poaching investigation that began earlier this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

What we know:

Wyatt Lowe, 24, and Luke Landry, 25, both of Titusville, are now facing charges after investigators said they obtained photos and videos showing several suspects posing with illegally killed alligators. FWC officials said the animals were not taken during hunting season.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Four suspects were initially identified in the investigation. The case first led to the Sept. 22 arrest of Jacob Latreille, 20, of Mims.

A warrant was also issued for Robert Gage Martin, 28, of Titusville.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what penalties the men could face if convicted. The fate of all the illegally taken animals remains unclear, as does whether further suspects may be identified.

The backstory:

The investigation began on May 22, when the FWC said it received information regarding Snapchat videos showing Landry in possession of illegally taken alligators. On May 27, officers executed a search warrant at Landry’s residence.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The case first led to the arrest of Latreille, who was accused of taking part in multiple unlawful captures and killings of alligators in April and May. Interviews conducted during the search led investigators to Latreille, who owned the airboat used in several of the incidents and additional evidence connecting him to multiple illegal alligator harvests.

Dig deeper:

Killing or possessing an alligator in Florida without a permit is q third-degree felony punishable by imprisonment and a hefty fine.

What you can do:

FWC said illegal wildlife harvesting is a serious crime that endangers both animals and the public. Suspected violations can be reported through the agency’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC or online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.