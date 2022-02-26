2 men killed after shooting at Port Orange apartment complex, police say

article

The Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in an apartment complex in Port Orange this morning.

According to the police, units responded to Sunrise Point Apartments at 1375 Richel Drive for a shooting call at 7:52 AM.

Officers said that two men with gunshots were located in the parking lot and transported to the hospital. Both subjects succumbed to their wounds and were later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing by Port Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. If anyone has information concerning this incident, contact Detective Benezette at 386-506-5893 or call the Central Dispatch.

