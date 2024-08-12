2 injured in Alachua County school bus crash on first day of school: FHP

Stream FOX 35:

An Alachua County Public Schools school bus with seven children on board was involved in a crash on Monday morning in Newberry, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on County Road 241 near State Road 26 just before 8:30 a.m.

Monday marked the school district's first day of the 2024-25 school year. The students on the bus were headed to A. Quinn Jones School and Sidney Lanier School, a spokesperson with the school district confirmed to FOX 35.

A pickup truck headed west on SR-26 was entering the intersection when it collided with the school bus.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 68-year-old man from Port Angeles, Washington, was transported to a local hospital with "serious" injuries, according to the incident report. The seven students on the school bus were not injured, but the bus aid sustained "minor" injuries, FHP said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

