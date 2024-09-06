2 injured after car runs stop sign, crashes into loaded Sumter County school bus: FHP

Stream FOX 35:

A Sumter County school bus carrying 14 students was involved in a crash on Friday morning after another driver ran a stop sign, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at the intersection of CR-222 and CR-223 in Oxford.

A 68-year-old woman was headed east on CR-222 in a Ford Escort Wagon when she reportedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a school bus in the intersection at CR-223, that was being driven by a 50-year-old woman.

Troopers said both drivers were taken to the hospital for serious and minor injuries, respectively.

There were 14 middle and high school students on the bus at the time of the crash. They were all released to their parents.

No other details have been released at this time.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A school bus was involved in a crash at the intersection of CR-222 and CR-223 on Friday, Sept. 6. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

