2 hurt in crash at Orlando intersection following reports of gunfire
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash.
Just after 7 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire followed by a crash at the intersection of 34th Street and Vineland Road.
Officers said they found a crash scene involving two vehicles. They said both drivers, a man and woman, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the reports of a shooting prior to the crash are part of an on-going investigation.
Vineland Road was closed in both directions while detectives investigated.