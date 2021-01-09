2 hurt in crash at Orlando intersection following reports of gunfire

article

Orlando police are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash.

Just after 7 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire followed by a crash at the intersection of 34th Street and Vineland Road.

Officers said they found a crash scene involving two vehicles. They said both drivers, a man and woman, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the reports of a shooting prior to the crash are part of an on-going investigation.

Vineland Road was closed in both directions while detectives investigated.