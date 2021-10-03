2 girls sell popsicles to raise money for Buddy Walk to shed light on Down syndrome awareness

article

The Brevard County Fire Rescue team said two little girls are raising money for the Down Syndrome Association of Brevard.

Firefighters posted on Facebook about Nora and Hailey. The two girls are selling popsicles to raise money specifically for Nora's team for the annual Buddy Walk in November.

Officials said Hailey's dad works at Station 44.

The two girls were out on Sunday but have another popsicle stand set up for Sunday, Oct. 16.

Firefighters are urging people in the area to stop by and come out and donate to the girls' cause.