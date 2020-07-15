2 football players at Florida high school test positive for COVID-19, 38 others quarantined, officials say

article

Two student-athletes at a Central Florida high school have tested positive for COVID-19, causing 33 other students and five adults to quarantine as a result, officials said.

FOX 35's Valerie Boey spoke to the Lake County School District on Wednesday, who confirmed that two football players at Tavares High School tested positive for COVID-19.

They said that the players were on the field when a lightning storm moved through, causing them to take shelter in a nearby building, where they could not socially distance.

33 other students and five adults have to be quarantined because they have made contact with the infected students, the district confirmed.

MORE NEWS: Reopening schools: When Central Florida school districts plan to bring students back

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows that there have been 301,810 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 4,521 deaths. That is an increase of 10,181 cases and 112 deaths since Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Despite the surge in cases, the Florida Department of Education is ordering districts to reopen all brick and mortar schools five days a week and offer full services starting in August. School districts across Central Florida are finalizing plans for student's return.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.