2 Florida students charged after cough drop slung at school bus windshield: deputies

Two West Hernando Middle School students are facing charges after a cough drop was slung at a school bus, authorities said.

The incident reportedly happened Friday afternoon on the school's campus.

Hernando County deputies said one of the boys brought a slingshot on board the school bus that morning. That student then reportedly passed the slingshot off to another student on the bus, who used the slingshot to launch a cough drop toward the windshield of the bus.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said slingshots are considered weapons and are prohibited on any school property, including a school bus.

One student is facing a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon. The other faces a felony charge of discharging a weapon on school grounds.