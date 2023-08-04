2 Florida men arrested after drunken, deadly beating of man whose body they dumped in water: Deputies

article

Two Cocoa men were arrested after they allegedly beat a man to death before dumping his body in a body of water at the end of July.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 34-year-old Ismael Barrera Sarceno and 30-year-old Douglas Expec Lopez for the beating death of 30-year-old Juan Carlos Alvarez.

Alvarez's body was discovered on the morning of July 24 after he was found floating at Waterway Park in Merritt Island, deputies said.

Sarceno, Lopez, and Alvarez were reportedly out drinking at several places in Central Brevard County and during the drive home an argument escalated and Alvarez was attacked by both Lopez and Sarceno.

Deputies said once Lopez and Sarceno realized Alvarez was deceased, the duo dumped his body in water and left the area.

Both men were arrested for second-degree murder and booked into the Brevard County Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Agent Robert Bennett of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.