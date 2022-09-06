Expand / Collapse search

2 Florida men accused of robbing Osceola County jewelry store

By Fox 35 News Staff
Courtesy: Osceola Sheriff's Office

OSCEOLA, Fla. - Two men have been arrested after they allegedly stole a necklace from a Kay Jewelers store in Osceola County. 

Deputies said Luis Chavez Madrid and Eli Aldana Rodriguez went to Kay Jewelers and one of the men asked to see a necklace. He then grabbed the necklace and allegedly took off running. 

The duo took off in a getaway car towards Orange County, according to deputies.  

Detectives were able to identify the two men and arrest them. 

Both men were booked into the Osceola County Jail. 