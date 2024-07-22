2 Florida cities among the most walkable in the world study finds

Traveling is so expensive, especially transportation. Some solutions include buying a rental car, taking the bus or walking. AllClear Travel Insurance conducted a study of walkable cities around the world.

A recent AllClear Travel Insurance study ranked the world's most walkable cities, and four US cities ranked in the top 20. Two of those cities were in Florida.

The report determined Miami as the ninth most walkable city in the world, ranking Tampa as No. 5.

Amsterdam holds the top spot overall. Famous for its art, architecture, and charming canals, the city offers numerous side streets and attractions perfect for delightful walks.

The study's top 20 walkable cities in the world are:

Amsterdam, Netherlands Rotterdam, Netherlands Venice, Italy New Orleans, Louisiana Kolkata, India Cancun, Mexico Abu Dhabi, UAE Colombo, Sri Lanka Miami, Fl Bangkok, Thailand Riga, Latvia Sacramento, CA & Tampa, Fl Dubai, UAE Buenos Aires, Argentina Copenhagen, DK & Portsmouth, UK York, UK Chennai, India Jakarta, Indonesia

AllClear Travel Insurance compiled a list of 242 cities worldwide using desk research, including any cities commonly considered hilly or flat.

To reveal which cities have the lowest overall elevation and smallest elevation ranges and thus are the most and least walkable, the travel insurance company analyzed data from topographic-map.com. All values were then weighted and normalized to give ‘difficulty’ scores out of 100.