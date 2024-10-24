2 employees charged with child neglect at foster care facility
OCALA, Fla. - A foster care facility in Marion County has turned into a scene of violence, with two employees accused of neglecting their duties by allegedly watching children fight instead of intervening.
The Ocala Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident at Kids Central, where the two workers, Brandy Richardson and Stephanie Galarza, have been charged with child neglect.
Video footage reportedly shows the women in a separate room, seemingly unfazed as the violent altercation unfolds. Police stated that the employees exhibited "passive behavior" and provided inadequate supervision during the incident.
MORE STORIES
- Raw sewage stews in some Holly Hill yards, residents demand answers from city
- Should minimum wage be lower for workers who get tips? These 2 states will decide
- Multiple vote-by-mail ballots found discarded in Orange County after USPS master key was stolen
- Walmart employee found dead inside walk-in oven at store: police
- Seminole County Sheriffs Office warns of romance scammers: $700 million lost in 2022, according to FBI
In response to the situation, Kids Central issued a statement saying, "Kids Central is fully cooperating with the authorities regarding this matter. We take this matter very seriously, and the employees involved have been terminated. The safety and well-being of the children and families we serve is our top priority."
Richardson and Galarza were arrested on Tuesday. Galarza remains in jail, while Richardson has since bonded out.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV