2 employees charged with child neglect at foster care facility

A foster care facility in Marion County has turned into a scene of violence, with two employees accused of neglecting their duties by allegedly watching children fight instead of intervening.

The Ocala Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident at Kids Central, where the two workers, Brandy Richardson and Stephanie Galarza, have been charged with child neglect.

Video footage reportedly shows the women in a separate room, seemingly unfazed as the violent altercation unfolds. Police stated that the employees exhibited "passive behavior" and provided inadequate supervision during the incident.

MORE STORIES

In response to the situation, Kids Central issued a statement saying, "Kids Central is fully cooperating with the authorities regarding this matter. We take this matter very seriously, and the employees involved have been terminated. The safety and well-being of the children and families we serve is our top priority."

Richardson and Galarza were arrested on Tuesday. Galarza remains in jail, while Richardson has since bonded out.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: