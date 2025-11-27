2 dead following East Orange County shootings; suspect in custody: Sheriff's office

The Brief Deputies said they found a man and woman shot Thursday afternoon on Cedar Bend Circle just off of Rouse Rd. The man died at the scene, and the woman later died at a hospital. A man in his 40s was taken into custody as the investigation continues.



Orange County sheriff's deputies said two people have died following a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex near Cedar Bend Circle and Rouse Rd. around 4:20 p.m. and a large law enforcement presence remained at the scene for several hours, as homicide detectives collected evidence.

What we know:

The apartment complex is near where the East Orange County neighborhoods of Alafaya and Union Park border each other.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman in her 40s was taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a man in his 40s has been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active, and no further details have been released, including the names of the victims or the identity of the person in custody.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available, according to investigators. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering additional information. We will have an update during FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.