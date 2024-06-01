Missing Daytona Beach teens found safe

article

UPDATE: Both teens have been found safe

Two teenagers were reported missing from Daytona Beach Saturday, according to police.

Jeremiah Jones and Jeremy Jones were last seen at 409 Lockhart St.

Jeremiah is 5'3" and was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan khaki pants. Jeremy is 5'5" and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black khaki pants with gold and black Jordans. Both boys are 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100.