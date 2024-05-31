2 critically injured after crash on I-4 in Orlando, police say

Stream FOX 35:

Two people were critically injured after a crash on Interstate 4 in Orlando on Thursday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The crash happened just before 10:40 p.m. on I-4 westbound between Orange Blossom Trail and Rio Grande.

A vehicle hit another vehicle and a bystander on the interstate. The circumstances leading to the crash weren't immediately made available.

Police removed the individuals who were injured and transported them to a local hospital. They're both in critical but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

I-4 westbound lanes were temporarily closed as the scene was cleared, but have since reopened.

MORE ORLANDO NEWS

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.