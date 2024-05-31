Expand / Collapse search

2 critically injured after crash on I-4 in Orlando, police say

By Dani Medina
Published  May 31, 2024 10:45am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were critically injured after a crash on Interstate 4 in Orlando on Thursday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. 

The crash happened just before 10:40 p.m. on I-4 westbound between Orange Blossom Trail and Rio Grande. 

A vehicle hit another vehicle and a bystander on the interstate. The circumstances leading to the crash weren't immediately made available. 

Police removed the individuals who were injured and transported them to a local hospital. They're both in critical but stable condition. No other injuries were reported. 

I-4 westbound lanes were temporarily closed as the scene was cleared, but have since reopened. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 