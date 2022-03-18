2 COVID testing sites in Orange County closing down as cases drop

More signs of back to normal in Central Florida: two COVID testing sites in Orange County are closing down and a third site will close soon.

The testing site at Barnett Park is open for one more week, unless it gets more federal funding. Children 5-17 can go to the park to be vaccinated, but that may end next week.

The county's other locations, Econ Park and South Orange Youth Sports Complex, will close starting Saturday. Barnett Park will be the only site open after that. It stays open from 9 to 5 every day through next Friday.

MORE NEWS: Moderna asks FDA to add 4th COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for all adults to EUA

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings in a statement said with "the county’s 14-day positivity rate at 2.6% as of Monday, March 15, 2022, and 76% of our residents ages 5 and above with at least one dose of the vaccine, we are in a much better place than just a few months ago."

The mayor also said he will continue to look at COVID cases to see if the other two sites ever need to be reopened.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.

Advertisement



