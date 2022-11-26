Mother in custody after 2 children stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD

Police are investigating after an 11-month-old boy and a 3-year-old boy were stabbed to death in the Bronx Saturday evening.

Authorities say police responded to a call of an emotionally disturbed person at around 7:20 p.m. at a family shelter on Echo Place in Mount Hope. Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old woman naked and acting erratic but non-violent, and took her into custody for a psychological evaluation.

Just a few minutes later, another 9-1-1 call was made at the same location. When officers responded, they found the two children unresponsive in an apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso.

EMS responded to the scene and took both children to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old woman is reportedly the children's mother and remains in police custody. The father is not in custody.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters