2 Central Florida postal workers test positive for coronavirus, USPS says

The U.S. Postal Service said that two of its Winter Park employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

They said that one of these employees has not returned to work but the other will return to work after quarantining and being medically cleared.

With that said, they believe that the exposure risk for other employees at the Winter Park facility is low.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities," the U.S. Postal Service said. "To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis."

