2 Central Florida gas stations sell winning lottery tickets worth combined $106K

By
Published  August 20, 2024 12:08pm EDT
Lottery
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two gas stations in Central Florida sold winning Fantasy 5 tickets worth a combined $106,000 for Monday's drawings, according to the Florida Lottery. 

In all, one winning ticket was sold in the midday drawing, while two were sold for the evening drawing. 

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. 

Here's a breakdown of the winning tickets:

Fantasy 5 midday drawing

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $51,389.32 was purchased at 7-Eleven at 11900 S. Orange Ave. in Orlando. The free Quick Pick ticket matched the winning numbers: 3-10-26-30-36.

Fantasy 5 evening drawing

Two winning tickets were sold in Monday's evening drawing:

  • Winter Springs: Circle K, 320 W. State Road 434
  • Hialeah: Fresco Y Mas, 1630 W. 49th St. 

They are both worth $54,517.06. Neither ticket was a Quick Pick. 

