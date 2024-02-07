Expand / Collapse search

2 Brevard County schools closed on Thursday due to power outage

ORLANDO, Fla. - In response to a power outage, Brevard Public Schools has announced the closure of two schools on Thursday, Feb. 8. 

Southwest Middle School experienced a power failure on Wednesday evening, necessitating the cancelation of classes, officials said. The power disruption also affected Turner Elementary, resulting in the loss of air conditioning and the school's closure on the same day. These adjacent schools share a chiller responsible for cooling their premises, according to the school district.

Repair crews are working to address the issues, although completion is anticipated after the commencement of the school day. 

