2 arrested in deadly shooting in Orlando shopping plaza

Two people have been arrested following a shooting at an Orlando shopping plaza that left a man dead and another person hurt last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Alfredo Torres-Eusebiom 40, and Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, each face first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in the case.

On Sept. 8, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies responded to the plaza on East Colonial Drive off Rouse Road regarding the shooting and found two men who had been shot.

Trey Kennedy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.