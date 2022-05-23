2 arrested in connection to attempted carjackings in DeLand, police say

Two people have been arrested in connection to two attempted carjackings over the weekend in DeLand, police said Tuesday.

Isaiah Thomas, 21, and John Torres, 22, are both facing charges.

According to police, the suspects tried to pull a 75-year-old man out of his vehicle late Saturday night at the Walmart, near Highway 92 and Taylor Road. The man still had his keys in his hand when he was attacked, police said.

He was able to get away and get back to the store for help. The suspects ran the other way, police said.



Less than four miles away, a second attempted carjacking happened in the parking lot of Florida Technological College. The driver in that vehicle was shot, police said and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A second person in that vehicle was not hurt, police said.

"These incidents are disturbing. It’s obviously random acts of violence," said DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger.

"Right now we have several individuals who are out there that have committed two crimes that are similar in nature," said Chief Umberger. "They were carjackings, and they approach people who are in parking lots."

The victims are not affiliated with the school, authorities said.