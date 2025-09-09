2 arrested in fentanyl, meth case linked to overdose death, police say

The Brief Orlando police arrested two people in a fentanyl case tied to a 2023 overdose death. Detectives say the victim thought he was buying cannabis and Percocet but was sold fentanyl and meth. One suspect was caught with 69 grams of fentanyl and other drugs during the investigation.



Orlando police say two people have been arrested in connection with a 2023 overdose death after a grand jury indicted them on fentanyl-related charges.

What we know:

Orlando police arrested two people in connection with a 2023 overdose death after a grand jury returned fentanyl-related indictments.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Detectives arrested Carlos Quinche on Sept. 3, 2025, accusing him of selling fentanyl and methamphetamine that killed a 33-year-old man.

A second suspect, Amber Zallenick, was arrested on Aug. 27, one day after the indictments were handed down.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on how investigators connected Quinche and Zallenick to the deadly deal beyond the toxicology results and the seized drugs.

The backstory:

The case dates to April 21, 2023, when officers discovered a man dead inside a property at 2801 East Colonial Drive. Police said the victim believed he was paying $30 for cannabis and Percocet pills, but an autopsy later showed he died from fentanyl and meth intoxication.

Big picture view:

The arrests come amid a surge of fentanyl-related overdoses across Florida and the United States, where law enforcement agencies say the drug is increasingly disguised as common prescription pills or laced into other street narcotics.

What they're saying:

Orlando’s Drug Enforcement Division led the probe, which police said was aimed at bringing justice to the victim’s family.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS