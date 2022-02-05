Teen shot and killed at late night party in Flagler County

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Palm Coast.

Deputies responded to a wooded area off of Old Kings Road just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Several dozen teenagers were at a late night party when a dispute erupted leading to the death of 19-year-old Jamey "Juju" Bennett, Jr.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is asking parents to speak with their children who may have been out last night and see if they witnessed anything.

"We are hoping that some of the people in attendance may have captured video of the incident and people that attended," Sheriff Staly said.

"Parents, please speak with your children. Always know where your children are, who they are with and what they are doing. If they were out late last night, they may have the clue or video on their phone which could help us solve this case and find a killer."

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO by calling 386-313-4911.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.