19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Dean Road in Orange County

The Brief Reports suggest the motorcycle rider was traveling northbound on Dean Road approaching the intersection when the Toyota Scion made a left turn into the direct path of the motorcycle. The driver of the 2010 Scion was not injured and remained at the scene.



A 19-year-old man from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, is dead after a deadly motorcycle crash in Orange County on Friday evening.

According to officials, a 32-year-old Orlando man driving a 2010 Toyota Scion Xb was traveling southbound on Dean Road, approaching the intersection of Bloomfield Drive in the left turn lane.

Reports suggest the 2006 Honda VTX1300c motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dean road approaching the intersection when the Toyota Scion made a left turn into the direct path of the motorcycle.

This impact caused the 19-year-old rider of the 2006 Honda motorcycle to be thrown from the bike.

The driver of the 2010 Scion was not injured and remained at the scene.

"The motorcycle rider was transported to Advent Health East Hospital and pronounced deceased," said FHP officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: