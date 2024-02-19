19 busted in Florida 'pop-up' marijuana shop sting, deputies say

Seminole County sheriff's deputies arrested 19 people on Saturday after reports say a pop-up business in Winter Park was selling illegal marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

"If you do the wrong thing, you gotta pay the price," said Jessie Santiago.

She works at an Exxon gas station, feet away from where the sting occurred. In regard to the 19 people arrested, she said, "I would hope that they at least grasp a lesson from this." Santiago goes on to say, "We do it the right way. We have our permits. We have everything going legally, so if you're just shopping, just shop properly."

An arrest report says undercover Seminole County sheriff's deputies walked into the shop Saturday, where they were able to purchase pot. After this purchase, the Sheriff’s Office secured a search warrant for the property and discovered 58.6 pounds of suspected pot, 2.4 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms (magic mushrooms), and other products at the vendors’ tables.

The 19 arrested include:

Alphonso C. Coney

Jose Manuel Vega Figueroa

Kassim Michael Forbes

Chase Allen Gibson

Austin Rhyan Goldstein

Lamika Roschelle Harvey

Tiara Nichole Joiner

Christopher Don Martin Leonce

Jonathan Gabriel-Patrick Leonce

Geovanny Javier Morales

Oscar Khris Pastrana

Angel Oscar Seda Rivera

Arsenio De` Shawn Rivera

Alexandria Marie Ruemmeley

Anthony Darren Testman

Jeremiah Nathaniel Townsend

Dominic Ka`son Warren-Henderson

June Marie Williams

Matthew Johnel Winckel

Each suspect is facing at least a count of conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

Before the search, deputies also say suspects Rivera and Ruemmeley had "two firearms, 2,696 grams of suspected cannabis, and 28 grams of psilocybin mushrooms" in a bag in their vehicle.

Recreational use of marijuana is illegal in Florida. In terms of pot sales, right now, only businesses with a state-issued dispensary license can sell, and that's only for medical use.

Santiago said, "I think it's kind of crazy that anybody would attempt that, especially illegally."