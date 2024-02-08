19 athletes of Jones High School sign to play college football: 'I worked hard for this'

Jacques Varner is just one of 19 athletes from Jones High School who officially signed and committed to play football at the next level.

"I worked hard for this and trusted in God and I had support and felt it was a good decision to make," Varner said.

"I’m really proud of him, glad to see he decided to go to college. That’s a big thing," his mother told FOX 35 News.

Drums and trumpets roared and cheers rang high in the gymnasium, as these superstars were celebrated with a pep rally during signing day.

"My family was a big support, my coach was a big support and my friends were a big support and I appreciate them. Jones community is big, so I got a lot of support everywhere I go," James Chenault said.

Players shared their dreams. "Make the NFL," Varner said.

And family members expressed their gratitude.

"I’m very excited to see him go to college and see him focused on the right thing and that’s what it takes. Focus and trust in God and never give up," Varner’s grandmother said.

"It means a lot. When I was a kid, football and I think basketball kept me out of trouble, kept me motivated and kept me going. It was a struggle growing up as a kid, and it gave me something to look forward to," D’antre Robinson said.

Robinson signed with the University of Florida, but before he committed there, he was offered 63 scholarships.

"Alabama. I had Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky. I had every school you can think of. Louisville, Tennessee. I had Rutgers, Colorado," he said.

These notable players showed what it takes to make it to the top.