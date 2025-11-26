Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old man dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

By
Published  November 26, 2025 5:35am EST
Orange County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Orange County.
    • The shooting happened in the area of Woodhill Park Drive on Tuesday night, according to deputies.
    • The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old man has died after a shooting outside an apartment complex in Orange County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Woodhill Park Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a "shots fired" call. 

When deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old who had been shot, authorities said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, according to deputies.

The shooting is an active investigation, the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what caused the shooting and if there are any suspects. 

The Source: This article was written with information from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orange County NewsOrlando NewsCrime and Public Safety