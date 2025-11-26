18-year-old man dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Orange County. The shooting happened in the area of Woodhill Park Drive on Tuesday night, according to deputies. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.



An 18-year-old man has died after a shooting outside an apartment complex in Orange County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Woodhill Park Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a "shots fired" call.

When deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old who had been shot, authorities said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, according to deputies.

The shooting is an active investigation, the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what caused the shooting and if there are any suspects.