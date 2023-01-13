17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families

Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help.

The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.

The shelter says they are incredibly sweet and deserving of a second chance.

"To watch these small dogs shake and hide inside the kennels is heartbreaking," the shelter said on Facebook. "These are not the kind of dogs that you can just adopt and expect perfection. Adopting a dog like this will be a true challenge, as they will all require a great deal of patience, kindness, and consistent training."

Despite being scared, Orange County Animal Services says they have shown no aggression towards anything or anyone.

"They seem to be more frightened than anything else, and the shelter environment certainly doesn't make it easier."

If you're interested in adopting one of them, reach out Orange County Animal Services.



